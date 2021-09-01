Iron ore futures plunge over 8% on lackluster demand outlook

Article content BEIJING — Chinese iron ore futures plunged more than 8% on Wednesday, pulled down by sluggish spot market while restrictions on steel output across the country dashed prospects of restocking demand. “The September delivery (of iron ore) remains wide contango,” analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a report, noting that price for the deliverable product Super Special Fine has been recently lowered to 723 yuan ($111.88) per tonne. The September iron ore contract was last traded at 880 yuan per tonne.

Article content While China has not relaxed steel production curbs as yet, mills are not supported to increase inventories in the short term and that could affect price gain in far-month contract, SinoSteel Futures added. Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for January delivery, fell as much as 8.6% to 759 yuan a tonne, the biggest percentage loss since July 30. They closed down 7.8% to 765 yuan. The most-traded September Singapore iron ore contract also slumped, down 6.0% to $143 a tonne. Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were also undermined by iron ore and tepid economic data. Construction used rebar fell 1.7% to 5,242 yuan per tonne and hot-rolled coils dropped 2.4% to 5,492 yuan a tonne.