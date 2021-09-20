Irish opposition to global tax deal unchanged, watching U.S. closely By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe talks to journalists as he arrives for the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS



DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s opposition to a proposed overhaul of global corporate tax rules has not changed ahead of plans to finalise an agreement next month and it is closely watching the progress of reforms in the United States, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Monday.

“What I’m doing is focusing to see if it is possible for Ireland to join the agreement but we are still some bit away from that,” Donohoe told a joint news conference with EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Monday.

“American participation in this is absolutely essential to whether an agreement can be reached and I understand that this is now a huge area of political focus for President Biden’s administration across the coming weeks. I think we’ll all want to see the status of that process as we look to see if a final agreement is possible.”