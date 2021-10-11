Irish COVID-19 wage subsidies to be extended into second quarter of 2022

Article content

DUBLIN — Ireland will extend its COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme into the second quarter of 2022 as part of Tuesday’s budget announcement, which will also meet a key public finance target a year ahead of schedule, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.

Ministers have so far said the subsidy would be extended beyond the current end date of December, but not by how long.

The scheme will be phased out over a period with the exact completion date to be announced on Tuesday, the source said.