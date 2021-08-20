Irina Shayk Rocks Black Daisy Duke Shorts In LA — Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Irina Shayk put on quite the leggy display in black daisy duke shorts while outside of Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on August 19.

Irina Shayk, 35, is enjoying the last bits of summer and putting her incredible toned physique on display. In the new photo seen below, the model rocked black daisy duke shorts while outside of Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on August 19.

The Russian beauty looked rugged chic in her black daisy duke shorts and black Burberry t-shirt, Burberry socks, and slip-on loafers. She styled her long locks parted down the middle with a natural wave and completed the laid-back look with a dainty gold necklace and black sunglasses. In the pic, the beauty is seen exiting a white luxury vehicle and carrying a black purse with gold accents.

This isn’t the first time the model has put her toned legs on display. On August 6, Irina put on quite the leggy display on Instagram. In the epic photos of herself, Irina hit her best poses while wearing a neon green thong bikini and black thigh-high leather heeled boots. She had her long locks down and one leg stretched out as she rested one arm on an outdoor cement pole that was near a pool, and held a martini glass with her other hand.“Thank u @mertalas for fun family time #ibiza2021 @seventyonegin,” Irina captioned the sexy pics.

It didn’t take long for her fans and celeb friends to comment with compliments. “Whaaaa!” Kate Hudson exclaimed while Lily Aldridge commented, “Hot mama.” Both comments included fire emojis, as with most of the comments on the post.

Not only has she had a successful career, as she was the first Russian model to cover Sports Illustrated, but she’s also had a full love life. The brunette beauty was previously linked to Kanye West, 44, and was most recently spotted “smiling and conversing” while hanging outside a restaurant in Manhattan during a dinner date with Jason Sudeikis, 45.

When she’s not sharing steamy photos on Instagram or linked to one of Hollywood’s leading men, she is fulfilling her mommy duties. Irina shares daughter Lea, 4, with her ex Bradley Cooper,46.