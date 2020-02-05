Ireland's centenarians of independence threaten to reopen old wounds

Ireland's new government will have to navigate all this at a time when relations with Britain have been strained by the Brexit process, including the sensitive issue of how to manage the border with Northern Ireland, a territory that remains under British control. and, after Brexit, outside the European Union.

"Much of what has happened in the last three years has caused militancy in people who thought they were quite moderate nationalists," said Diarmaid Ferriter, a history professor at University College Dublin. "Three years of listening to the debate on the border, and British ignorance about Ireland, have allowed an anti-British reflection to appear."

Henry Patterson, professor emeritus of history at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland, said the dispute over the R.I.C. threatened to feed destructive sectarian passions.

"If you can't recognize the humanity of these people, and what was done to them, as well as what they did to other people," Patterson said, "we are really in the worst kind of tribal narrative about Irish history."

The current reaction broke out at a time when many people south of the border had been acquiring a more nuanced understanding of the old R.I.C.

Founded as a heavily armed colonial police force, it was expected to protect Anglo-Irish landowners from their impoverished Irish tenants, supervise evictions and calm political unrest. But in quieter times their agents gained acceptance and even respect through ordinary police work. Most members of his base were recruited from the same class of Catholic farmers and merchants who provided the basis for Ireland's struggle for independence.