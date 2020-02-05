Ireland's centenarians of independence threaten to reopen old wounds

DUBLIN – It seemed, at least for some, a perfectly reasonable event to include in a series of centenarians planned for the Irish War of Independence from 1919 to 1921: a commemoration of the police officers of the Royal Irish Police who fought and died in the British side
But the public protest that received the announcement of the event last month not only forced its cancellation, but also may have damaged the government's ability to retain power in a general election this Saturday.
Beyond its immediate impact, the dispute noted that by celebrating the centenary, the government is venturing into a minefield that could open old wounds instead of healing them.
Opposition politicians accused Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael party of suggesting moral equivalence between members of the Irish Republican army, who fought for Ireland's independence, and police officers who died defending British rule.
That anger was amplified by the discovery that the 563 officers that would be officially commemorated would include, whether the government realized it or not, not just the Irish-born members of the Irish Royal Police and the Dublin Metropolitan Police , but also members of the "Tans,quot; and the Auxiliary Division. These former mainly British soldiers were recruited as special reinforcements in times of war, and became famous for massive reprisals and indiscriminate assassinations of Irish.
"It is shocking for many to commemorate a force that helped colonial power and blacks and tanners," he said. a typical Tweet about the topic. "The French do not commemorate Vichy!" He added, comparing the officers with the French government that collaborated with the Nazis.
Whoever wins the elections will then be in place to oversee the delicate task of commemorating the centenarians of many of the bloodiest and most divisive episodes in the modern history of Ireland.
As part of a "Centennial Decade,quot; of key dates surrounding Ireland's independence, the Dublin government has sailed through several potentially delicate commemorations, including the Easter Rising of 1916, which triggered the armed rebellion, the election of the first Parliament Independence of Ireland in 1918 and the first fatal shots in the War of Independence next year.
Ireland's new government will have to navigate all this at a time when relations with Britain have been strained by the Brexit process, including the sensitive issue of how to manage the border with Northern Ireland, a territory that remains under British control. and, after Brexit, outside the European Union.
"Much of what has happened in the last three years has caused militancy in people who thought they were quite moderate nationalists," said Diarmaid Ferriter, a history professor at University College Dublin. "Three years of listening to the debate on the border, and British ignorance about Ireland, have allowed an anti-British reflection to appear."
Henry Patterson, professor emeritus of history at the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland, said the dispute over the R.I.C. threatened to feed destructive sectarian passions.
"If you can't recognize the humanity of these people, and what was done to them, as well as what they did to other people," Patterson said, "we are really in the worst kind of tribal narrative about Irish history."
The current reaction broke out at a time when many people south of the border had been acquiring a more nuanced understanding of the old R.I.C.
Founded as a heavily armed colonial police force, it was expected to protect Anglo-Irish landowners from their impoverished Irish tenants, supervise evictions and calm political unrest. But in quieter times their agents gained acceptance and even respect through ordinary police work. Most members of his base were recruited from the same class of Catholic farmers and merchants who provided the basis for Ireland's struggle for independence.
In the War of Independence, thousands of these R.I.C. Born in Ireland Officers, isolated and marginalized, threatened with death and often divided in their loyalties, resigned, left the country or joined the rebels.
While leading the military struggle for independence, the Irish Republican Army, which committed many atrocities of its own, was ruthless with those officers and their families. Eunan O & # 39; Halpin, a history professor at Trinity College in Dublin, said that according to his count 452 R.I.C. members of all kinds, including Black and Tans and Auxiliary, lost their lives.
"Some were out of service, some were unarmed and many were killed after the capture," he said.
Kevin McCarthy, an American writer living in Ireland, said he saw similarities with Iraqi police officers who continued to serve after the United States invaded his country in 2003. That dynamic was partly what inspired his 2010 novel, "Peeler ", about a conscientious RIC sergeant investigating a series of non-political murders that occurred during the War of Independence.
"I saw a documentary about the Iraqi police after the American invasion, how they had to attend the scene while the Marines were kicking doors, and then they would be attacked because they were locals and they had to live there," McCarthy said. said. "The parallels really impressed me."
He said he was surprised when, after a public reading of the book at a festival in West Cork, the scene of his novel, four older people approached to talk with him about the subject. "They told me:" My father was in the R.I.C. and I could never talk to anyone about that until now. "
