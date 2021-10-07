Ireland to make call on global tax deal on Thursday -minister By Reuters

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland expects to receive a revised text on a global corporate tax overhaul on Thursday after which it will announce whether or not it will sign up to the deal, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.
“Last night I had further engagement with the European Commission and the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development),” Donohoe told reporters.
“I am expecting a revised agreement today. The government will evaluate that text and my view on it and be in a position to make our view clear this evening.”
