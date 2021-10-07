Ireland to make call on global tax deal on Thursday -minister By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe talks to journalists as he arrives for the second day of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland expects to receive a revised text on a global corporate tax overhaul on Thursday after which it will announce whether or not it will sign up to the deal, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

“Last night I had further engagement with the European Commission and the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development),” Donohoe told reporters.

“I am expecting a revised agreement today. The government will evaluate that text and my view on it and be in a position to make our view clear this evening.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR