Ireland says final global tax text due on Wednesday, hopes to sign up By Reuters





DUBLIN (Reuters) – A final text of a global corporate tax overhaul is due to be circulated to negotiating countries later on Wednesday, Ireland’s foreign minister said, adding that the Irish government hoped to sign up.

An updated draft this week dropped “at least” from a proposed minimum global corporate tax rate of “at least 15%”, clearing a major hurdle for the key holdout, Ireland, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

“I am hopeful Ireland can be part of supporting this new measure but we have to wait for the final text which hopefully will be available this evening. Ireland does not want to be isolated in this space,” Simon Coveney told RTE radio ahead of a cabinet meeting to decide on the matter on Thursday.