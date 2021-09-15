Ireland Baldwin Responds To Hailey Bieber Haters

“They don’t care about them.”
Many of those in the crowd even began yelling “Selena” in reference to Justin’s ex Selena Gomez.
Which is definitely pretty rude, considering Justin and Hailey have been married for years now — not to mention that Selena definitely wouldn’t condone that from her fans.
At the end of the video, Justin even appears to be comforting Hailey who some fans said looked upset while walking the carpet.
But despite the inappropriate chanting, Hailey’s cousin Ireland says the couple weren’t affected by the haters at all.
“They’re one of the happiest and most in love couples I’ve ever gotten the chance to be around. They don’t care about them,” Ireland wrote in the comment section.
Keep ignoring the haters Hailey and Justin!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!