Ireland Baldwin Responds To Candace Owens’ Comments On Dad’s Shooting – Hollywood Life

Ireland Baldwin responded to Candace Owens’ ‘disgusting’ tweet that compared her dad Alec Baldwin’s tragic accidental shooting, which sadly killed a cinematographer, to ‘poetic justice.’

Ireland Baldwin, 26, is speaking out against Candace Owens, 32, after the political commentator wrote a controversial tweet about her dad Alec Baldwin unintentionally killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during an accidental shooting on the set of his movie, Rust, Thursday. The daughter of the 63-year-old actor shared several responses to her Instagram story on Oct. 25, shortly after Candace’s tweet, which said the shooting would have been “poetic justice” for Alec if not for the victims involved, went viral. She even went as far as to call the author “disgusting and hateful.”

“You are the most disgusting, human, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across,” Ireland wrote over a pic of Candace. “Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed…Shame on you.”

Ireland didn’t stop there either. She also responded by sharing a pic of Candace’s full tweet, which read, “Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

Her caption for the pic of the tweet also revealed that she needed an Instagram break and was “ashamed to breathe the same air as this woman.”

The model went on to share more messages, which included words of advice, that showcased her anger over Candace’s words about Alec and the tragic situation. “Be a republican. Be unvaccinated. I don’t give a f**k. There are plenty of liberal ones that I support as well… But one f***ing thing I find myself doing is being RESPECTFUL,” one message read.

“But we aren’t debating masks and vaccines and abortion and trans rights here…a woman’s life was lost. Your tweets, lack of information, and ignorance are hurting people,” other posts read.

In addition to the public posts, Ireland and Candace also seemed to exchange messages privately through Instagram’s direct messages feature (DMs). Candace, however, took to her own Instagram story to let people know about them and proceeded to call Alec “psychopathic.”

“Ireland Baldwin is in my DMs because I don’t feel bad for her psychopathic father. Feel bad for the victim, not Alec. He has always been a predator in Hollywood who was given a pass,” her shocking message read.

After the feud got a lot of attention, it appeared that both Ireland and Candace ended their exchange and wished each other a “peaceful evening” when they both publicly shared their last DMs to each other.

Ireland’s posts come after Alec, himself, spoke out about the accident, which was reportedly caused by a prop gun he was working with being unknowingly loaded. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote in a tweet. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

He was also spotted embracing Halyna’s husband Matt Hutchins after he arrived in New Mexico, where the shooting took place, this past weekend with his and Halyna’s nine-year-old son Andros. In addition to Halyna, director Joel Souza was also shot in the accident but is making a full recovery.