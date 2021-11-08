Ireland Baldwin On Astroworld Tragedy And Rust Shooting

However, she added that her previous comments were “misconstrued” and that she wanted to be “clear” on some of her points. “What got to me yesterday was a few videos on TikTok circulating that were absolutely fucking ridiculous. They claimed that Travis Scott planned this?? And he is satanic? Because he has flames shooting out of his stage and because of his whole aesthetic? Are you kidding?”



Ireland Baldwin / Instagram

“Making baseless, misinformed claims and conspiracy theories all over the internet does nothing but [take] away from the facts and actually honoring those who are suffering due to this,” Ireland continued in her second clarification post. “I was personally ‘triggered’ because of recent misinformation that spread from the tragic event that took place on my father’s movie set. And SO many people pretending like they have any idea how filmmaking and stunt coordination works.”