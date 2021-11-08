Ireland Baldwin On Astroworld Tragedy And Rust Shooting

“Everyone should feel safe when they are going to enjoy live music. But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault,” she wrote in since-deleted Instagram stories.

In since-deleted Instagram posts and additional updates, Ireland Baldwin said she is “in no way defending Travis Scott” for his involvement in the Astroworld tragedy, but is also insisting that “there are others to be blamed.”


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Comedy Central

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to address what she called “misinformation” spreading about the Astroworld festival, where eight people died and dozens more were injured.


Thomas Shea / AFP via Getty Images

“Y’all are really killing me these days. You believe everything that you see on Twitter and TikTok and completely bandwagon on spreading misinformation,” the actor and model wrote. “First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad…and now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?”

In a follow-up post, she added, “I have a pretty solid idea…maybe we should stick to what we actually know, stop making assumptions, stop spreading misinformation, and educate ourselves on things we know nothing about.”

After facing some backlash for her prior comments, she clarified in a third post that day: “Ok…I’m done reading shit on the internet, I think forever. I am in no way defending Travis Scott because, honestly, I don’t know him or care personally, and the only aspect of this I care about is that people died because this brand-new festival neglected to have the proper safety protocols in place.”

Ireland said she had previously attended two of the rapper’s concerts, and “watched people get carried out on stretchers with head injuries and from ODs.” “I’ve experienced this at maybe 10 other shows I’ve been to in my life where other punk band or rap artists played,” she shared. “He incites the rage. No doubt about that. But I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bullshit when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works.”


Rick Kern / Getty Images

“I ask a bunch of questions before forming any kind of opinion,” she concluded. “Also, people on the internet saying it’s the kid’s who died fault and they knew what they were getting into…Um no. There should have been so many protocols in place to keep kids safe.”

The following day, Ireland deleted her initial posts and replaced them with a GoFundMe link to donate to victims’ funeral costs and families. “Deleted my posts for one reason — people on the internet are scary and so misinformed. All that matters are the families of those who died in the Astroworld tragedy.”


Ireland Baldwin / Instagram

She continued, writing, “My heart breaks for them. The point I was trying to make was stop rage-blaming. Make informed opinions and posts. So many people are at fault. Not just one person.”

After Ireland’s comments were picked up in several outlets like the Daily Mail, she posted several stories clarifying what she was trying to say and admonishing the tabloid for “twisting” her words “per usual.”

“I have to make a few points here before I move on and never comment on anything on the internet again,” she began her first post. “1. Yesterday, I made a comment that I don’t think it makes any sense that all of the blame is being placed on Travis Scott. Let me clarify, I don’t know him and I really don’t care about him personally.”


Ireland Baldwin / Instagram

She continued, adding that she saw viral videos of the festival and was “without a doubt heartbroken.” “When I found out that lives were lost, I was confused as to how something like that is even possible.”

She reiterated that she’d previously attended Travis’ shows and that “his whole thing is inciting moshing and chaos.” “Of course there are so many videos recirculating on the internet of other artists demonstrating how they handled fans fainting or getting out of hand…and yeah, Travis Scott failed to do so.”

However, she added that her previous comments were “misconstrued” and that she wanted to be “clear” on some of her points. “What got to me yesterday was a few videos on TikTok circulating that were absolutely fucking ridiculous. They claimed that Travis Scott planned this?? And he is satanic? Because he has flames shooting out of his stage and because of his whole aesthetic? Are you kidding?”


Ireland Baldwin / Instagram

“Making baseless, misinformed claims and conspiracy theories all over the internet does nothing but [take] away from the facts and actually honoring those who are suffering due to this,” Ireland continued in her second clarification post. “I was personally ‘triggered’ because of recent misinformation that spread from the tragic event that took place on my father’s movie set. And SO many people pretending like they have any idea how filmmaking and stunt coordination works.” 

“There are absolutely no parallels to be drawn between these tragedies other than there are people [whose] entire job is to keep somebody safe. In this horrific Astroworld incident, there are so many people to be blamed for something this catastrophic happening. We are on the same page. I think more than one person should be held accountable.”


Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

She added that no one really knows “what it’s like being on stage,” but “if [Travis] 100% was aware that people were being crushed to death, then that’s a completely different story! Regardless if TS is the worst person in the world or not, so many people had a job to do to prevent that from happening. But people in the entertainment industry will cut corners to save a buck.”

Afterward, Ireland posted a reply to her story that alleged Travis “killed” people with his “satanic ritual.” She captioned the screenshot, “This is why you shouldn’t get your sources from TikTok or Twitter. So many people royally fucked up and the families deserve to be compensated, and people need to do whatever it takes to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”


Ireland Baldwin / Instagram

In two final posts, she wrote, “Also, the @dailymailus always twists my words per usual. If you’re in my DMs from SnapChat News, you’re part of the problem. We’re on the same page. Travis Scott is getting sued, LiveNation is getting sued. Hopefully there is a lot to be learned from this.”


Ireland Baldwin / Instagram

“But before I go, you’re wasting your time calling me names. I feel the same as you do, I simply wish that people thought before they placed blame or created theories. And if Travis Scott was aware of what was happening, the truth always has a way of coming out. Have a good day,” she concluded, adding another slide reiterating her comments about misinformation.

