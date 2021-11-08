Ireland Baldwin On Astroworld Tragedy And Rust Shooting

“Everyone should feel safe when they are going to enjoy live music. But it’s not Travis Scott’s fault,” she wrote in since-deleted Instagram stories.
The 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to address what she called “misinformation” spreading about the Astroworld festival, where eight people died and dozens more were injured.
“Y’all are really killing me these days. You believe everything that you see on Twitter and TikTok and completely bandwagon on spreading misinformation,” the actor and model wrote. “First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad…and now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?”
In a follow-up post, she added, “I have a pretty solid idea…maybe we should stick to what we actually know, stop making assumptions, stop spreading misinformation, and educate ourselves on things we know nothing about.”
After facing some backlash for her prior comments, she clarified in a third post that day: “Ok…I’m done reading shit on the internet, I think forever. I am in no way defending Travis Scott because, honestly, I don’t know him or care personally, and the only aspect of this I care about is that people died because this brand-new festival neglected to have the proper safety protocols in place.”
Ireland said she had previously attended two of the rapper’s concerts, and “watched people get carried out on stretchers with head injuries and from ODs.” “I’ve experienced this at maybe 10 other shows I’ve been to in my life where other punk band or rap artists played,” she shared. “He incites the rage. No doubt about that. But I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bullshit when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works.”
The following day, Ireland deleted her initial posts and replaced them with a GoFundMe link to donate to victims’ funeral costs and families. “Deleted my posts for one reason — people on the internet are scary and so misinformed. All that matters are the families of those who died in the Astroworld tragedy.”
After Ireland’s comments were picked up in several outlets like the Daily Mail, she posted several stories clarifying what she was trying to say and admonishing the tabloid for “twisting” her words “per usual.”
“I have to make a few points here before I move on and never comment on anything on the internet again,” she began her first post. “1. Yesterday, I made a comment that I don’t think it makes any sense that all of the blame is being placed on Travis Scott. Let me clarify, I don’t know him and I really don’t care about him personally.”
She reiterated that she’d previously attended Travis’ shows and that “his whole thing is inciting moshing and chaos.” “Of course there are so many videos recirculating on the internet of other artists demonstrating how they handled fans fainting or getting out of hand…and yeah, Travis Scott failed to do so.”
However, she added that her previous comments were “misconstrued” and that she wanted to be “clear” on some of her points. “What got to me yesterday was a few videos on TikTok circulating that were absolutely fucking ridiculous. They claimed that Travis Scott planned this?? And he is satanic? Because he has flames shooting out of his stage and because of his whole aesthetic? Are you kidding?”
“There are absolutely no parallels to be drawn between these tragedies other than there are people [whose] entire job is to keep somebody safe. In this horrific Astroworld incident, there are so many people to be blamed for something this catastrophic happening. We are on the same page. I think more than one person should be held accountable.”
Afterward, Ireland posted a reply to her story that alleged Travis “killed” people with his “satanic ritual.” She captioned the screenshot, “This is why you shouldn’t get your sources from TikTok or Twitter. So many people royally fucked up and the families deserve to be compensated, and people need to do whatever it takes to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”
In two final posts, she wrote, “Also, the @dailymailus always twists my words per usual. If you’re in my DMs from SnapChat News, you’re part of the problem. We’re on the same page. Travis Scott is getting sued, LiveNation is getting sued. Hopefully there is a lot to be learned from this.”