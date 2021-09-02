Ireland announces multibillion euro plan to fix housing crisis

Article content DUBLIN — The Irish government on Thursday announced a multibillion euro plan to tackle the country’s housing crisis, which has become a huge political issue as voters fear an entire generation may be frozen out of home ownership. The plan, which includes a guarantee of 20 billion euros ($24 billion) of state funding over the first five years, is aimed at increasing homebuilding to an average of 33,000 units per year by 2030 from around 20,000 last year. Ireland has fallen well short of meeting housing demand each year since an enormous property crash over a decade ago brought the construction sector to its knees, bankrupting many developers and prompting construction workers to emigrate or retrain.

Article content The years-long mismatch between low supply and high demand has been compounded by two shutdowns of the construction sector in the past 18 months to slow the spread of COVID-19. The resulting stalling in the building of new homes has contributed to house prices rising to near all-time highs and rents increasing from already record levels. Highly paid young professionals say they are unable to consider property ownership and huge queues bidding outside rental properties have become a staple of television news. The issue has helped fuel the rise of the left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein and has contributed to a collapse in support for the party of prime minister Micheal Martin. “If we do not recognize the scale of the challenge and respond to it in time it has the potential to be profoundly destabilizing for our country,” Martin said at the launch.