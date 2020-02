The Iraqi government is trying to make people switch from imported fuel to locally produced gas.

All new public transport vehicles must run on liquefied petroleum gas or LPG.

But despite awareness campaigns and government subsidies, users are reluctant to get away from traditional fuel.

Osama Bin Javaid from Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad.