Iraq says oil price above $80 is ‘a positive indicator’

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A gas pump at a petrol station in Seoul June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

(Reuters) – Iraq’s oil ministry spokesman said that an oil price above $80 is “a positive indicator” but needs long term stability.

The oil ministry cited Asim Jihad on its Telegram channel as also saying that Iraq aims to achieve the highest financial revenues by committing to the OPEC+ agreement.

He added that the challenges of the global oil market are still present due to not fully containing the coronavirus and its variants.

Earlier this month, OPEC+ stuck to its agreement of increasing production by 400,000 bpd a month as it unwinds production cuts.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR