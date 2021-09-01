Iraq at risk of power shortages after Iran reduced gas supply

Article content

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s electricity ministry said Iranian gas supplied to the central and southern regions was reduced to 8 million cubic meters per day from 49 million, causing a risk of serious power shortages.

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that there has been contact with the Iranian energy ministry and Iran’s embassy in Baghdad to clarify the reasons for the reduction.

A senior official in the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)said early on Thursday that the export reduction of 38 million cubic meters per day is based on a six-month agreement with Baghdad and with prior notice, oil Ministry’s SHANA website reported.