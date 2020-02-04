Iranian students with valid visas returned at the U.S. borders | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

A crazy race to collect documents, two trips abroad, a heartbreaking interview followed by months of anxious waiting. After obtaining admission to some of the most prestigious universities in the world, this is the exhausting and expensive process that Iranian students go through to obtain a student visa to the United States.

But since August, at least 17 Iranian students have dreamed their dream of studying in the United States after landing at US airports, with valid visas in hand. Instead, they were sent home and most received five-year bans to return to the US. UU., After Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials considered them "inadmissible," a label that advocates for immigrant rights say is broad and can be used in customs officials & # 39; discretion.

Immigration attorneys said the trend began last year, but that it intensified in recent weeks amid high political tensions between the United States and Iran, after the administration of US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

Plus:

Reihana, who wanted to be referred only by her first name, boarded a plane from Tehran to Boston, Massachusetts last september, excited about the prospects of starting her master's program at Harvard Divinity School.

But when the 35-year-old woman landed at Logan airport, CBP officers took her aside to question her further. She was taken to a separate room where she was asked questions about her travels, work experience, family, studies and her Iranian mobile phone number. Then, an officer searched his luggage and asked about a Koran he was carrying.

She said she was asked what the Iranians thought about the explosion in Saudi Arabia, referring to September 14. drone attacks at two large oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility.

"I said I was packing my things for the last few days and that I had not been reading or following the news," Reihana recalled. "I explained that I didn't know much and that people generally expected the situation to improve."

Then, she says the officers took her laptop and mobile phones and asked her to give them her passwords, which she did.

After more than eight hours of interrogation, wait, he demands to sign a form that he could not fully understand, take the fingerprints and take a picture: he was on a flight back to Iran. He said that during all the time his requests to contact his family and university officials were denied.

"I went through one of the worst experiences of my life," he said. "It was really traumatic."

After inspecting the document he refused to sign, Reihana says that customs officials felt he had "immigrant intent," or planned to stay longer than his student visa and live in the United States, an accusation he said is "completely false. "

"I have invested a lot of time and effort in finding the opportunity to study in my dream program," he said.

"If I had intended to come to the US and stay longer, I would have requested many more programs, not just a highly competitive program in which I had little chance of being accepted," he told Al Jazeera.

In a letter addressed to the US Department of State. In the US, Maureen Martin, director of the Immigration Service at the Harvard International Office, said she called CBP at Logan airport the night Reihana should arrive to ask about her whereabouts and avoid being held. to a five-year ban.

"We take routine audits conducted in our office seriously and strive to maintain the highest level to ensure that we are complying with the law and that we are adequately preparing students for student visa requirements," he wrote. Martin in his statement.

"According to my review of Reihana's request, there seemed to be no particular information to support the idea that he intended to come to the United States for any reason other than studying," he said.

& # 39; It's outrageous & # 39;

Susan Church, an immigration lawyer representing Reihana, as well as two other recently deported Iranian students, said customs officials appear to have been emboldened by recent tensions between the United States and Iran, but the trend is not new.

"We believe there has been a significant increase in interrogation, interrogation, harassment, cancellation of visas and issuance of expedited expulsion orders against Iranians in the last 10 months," said Church.

Church said students arrive at U.S. airports with their valid visas and required supporting documents after a month-long background investigation process by the State Department, which involves students delivering detailed information on your background, education, work experience and family ties, in addition to your social media accounts and email addresses.

"They work their whole lives towards this goal, and then only one officer takes it," Church told Al Jazeera. "It is outrageous,quot;.

CBP said they do not discuss individual cases and that "the issuance of a visa … does not guarantee entry to the United States."

"CBP has understood that Iran and its representatives are a very capable adversary for some time. According to our legal authorities, CBP takes advantage of all the tools and information available to ensure that people seeking to enter the United States are properly examined," CBP said in A statement via email to Al Jazeera.

People participate in a protest against the war amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran in Times Square in New York, United States (Eduardo Muñoz / Reuters)

On Monday, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey filed two complaints, one on behalf of Reihana and one on behalf of Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein Abadi, requesting that the "legally defective accelerated withdrawal,quot; of the two students be investigated.

Abadi 24, he was denied entry to the United States last month and flew back to Iran despite having previously studied at Northeastern University for two semesters, US media reported. A Massachusetts district court judge granted him an emergency suspension, but was deported a day later.

A few days later, Alireza Yazdani, 27, an Iranian PhD student who had planned to continue her studies at Michigan State University, was sent back to Iran, after interrogation hours at the Detroit, Michigan airport, they said. His lawyers to the US media.

Mohamad Elmi, 31, a PhD student who had been accepted to the University of California, was denied entry and returned to Tehran after 24 hours of interrogation in a restricted area of ​​the Los Angeles International Airport, The Guardian reported.

"There has been a trend in recent months in different airports, different states, where this has been happening, particularly to students," Ghazal Nicole Mehrani, an immigration lawyer who has represented several of the deported students.

"Everyone has valid visas that have been approved after months of authorization. They have all their documentation, but when they arrive at the border, they are not allowed to enter the country," Mehrani told Al Jazeera.

Mehrani said that deportations have far-reaching consequences for students, most of whom are at the top of their class and are young workers, highly educated and highly qualified.

"As soon as they discover they can't come here, it affects them academically, financially and emotionally," Mehrani adds.

& # 39; Great hike & # 39;

Iranian-American groups say the problem has not been limited to students. In early January, more than 60 Iranians and US Iranians were held for hours at the U.S.-Canada border while trying to return home. CBP attributed the long waiting times to a greater number of travelers at the border and the reduction of personnel during the holiday season.

"There is a great walk," Ali Rahnama, a lawyer for the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans, who has been following the cases.

"The question is whether there is a change of policy at the national CBP level or if CBP officers are abusing the discretion granted by the law," Rahnama told Al Jazeera.

Protesters gathered in front of the Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit of the United States in Richmond, Virginia, against President Donald Trump's travel ban to travelers from predominantly Muslim countries (Steve Helber / AP Photo)

In January, a leaked CBP internal note issued at the local Seattle office seemed to show that the agency had directed its officers to attack Iranian citizens or individuals who had traveled to Iran and neighboring countries for additional investigation measures. Al Jazeera could not independently verify the document.

But in a tweet, Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal said the document "coincides with the process,quot; described in a CBP briefing and the voter accounts.

If it is verified that it comes from the Seattle CBP Field Office, this document coincides with the process described by CBP leaders in a last briefing, our own sources within CBP and the credible accounts of travelers who faced extreme profiles on the northern border. t.co/lCQJI8GrFn – Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 30, 2020

Iran is one of 13 countries included in Trump's now extended travel ban that imposes certain restrictions on the citizens of Iran, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Tanzania and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea. .

The ban exempts student visas for Iranians. In the 2018-19 academic year, 1,800 Iranian students received visas, according to data collected by the Institute of International Education.

Experts said the process of obtaining visas for the United States has been complicated since the two countries cut diplomatic ties in 1980, after the Islamic Revolution of Iran the previous year.

There is no US embassy in Iran, and students wishing to apply for visas must travel to third-country affiliates: Qatar, Armenia or Turkey, at least twice to obtain their visas. Once for the interview and a second time to collect your passports, which makes the process more difficult and expensive than for other citizens.

The Iranian American National Council said visa applications often take months to process, forcing many students each year to start classes late, defer semesters, lose scholarships and even lose admission altogether.

"The authorities are very skeptical about highly educated Iranians." said Curtis Morrison, an immigration lawyer who represents many families seeking exemptions under the travel ban.

"All my clients have doctorates and that is no coincidence," Morrison told Al Jazeera.

"Severe,quot; measure

In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from Iran's nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and six world powers, under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

After withdrawing from the agreement, Washington again imposed sanctions on Iran as part of a "maximum pressure,quot; policy.

Fatemeh Shams, an assistant professor of Persian literature at the University of Pennsylvania, said the restrictions faced by Iranian students should not be seen in light of recent tensions.

"After the hostage crisis in the 1980s, after the Iranian revolution, and after September 11 there were many cases of people who were denied visas or when they reached the border, they were denied entrance, "Shams told Al Jazeera.

"This is not the first time that Iranians are interrogated or deported at the borders," Shams added.

Church, Reihana's lawyer, said that "expedited expulsion,quot; based on "immigrant intent,quot; is a severe measure, one that is generally reserved for travelers who demonstrate clear incentives to settle in the United States, which is not the case with Iranian students, most of them who have no relatives in the United States.

Church said there are only two legal reasons for accelerated expulsion: fraud and intention of immigrants. Political opinions or publications on social networks, which have been subject to greater scrutiny in recent months, are not grounds for inadmissibility.

"The government does not have a reason to terminate your visas, so you are using a generic and inappropriate reason for immigrant intent," explains Church.

Reihana said that most of the questions he was asked during his terrible eight-hour experience focused on his political opinions and affiliations, an area that is outside his interests and experience, philosophy.

"I have no relationship with the government of Iran, I never worked with the government and I am not responsible for the actions of the government of Iran," he said. "I'm just an ordinary student who came to study."