Iran Will Lift Mining Ban in September By CoinQuora

Iran Will Lift Mining Ban in September

Iran has announced that it will allow and crypto miners to operate again.

Previously, Iran’s government had banned bitcoin mining due to energy concerns.

The government expects BTC and crypto mining to play a key role in the country’s economy. IRAN: Crypto and Bitcoin miners have reason to celebrate once again. Iran has just announced that the country will allow miners to operate, starting September. Iran’s Financial Tribune shared a report that states that the country’s power generation organization Tavanir made the decision earlier in August. Previously, Iran’s government had banned bitcoin mining operations with many crackdowns taking place. At that time, it was noted that the decision was to discourage miners from consuming energy during the hot summer months. In fact, bitc… Continue reading on CoinQuora