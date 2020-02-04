Iran wants to repair & # 39; quickly & # 39; ties with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates: senior diplomat | Iran news

An important Iranian diplomat said his country is open to resolve differences with its rivals in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, "as quickly as possible."

Tehran's ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, said in statements released on Tuesday that his government "appreciates the efforts to solve the problems from within Iraq or from any other country in the region."

Masjedi said the main Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, killed at the Baghdad airport in a US air attack last month, was carrying a message establishing Iran's position on a possible rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi state news agency reported. .

"Tehran welcomes the role of Iraq in trying to resolve the differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia," said Masjedi, referring to Iraq's recent efforts to mediate between regional rivals.

He said Iran wanted to "resolve differences and challenges,quot; with its rivals "as soon as possible." The official made his comments during an interview with the agency, which published its extracts in Arabic.

Shia Muslim Iran has disagreed with Sunni Arab states in the Gulf, which are also allies of the United States.

Washington blamed Iran for a series of attacks against oil interests in the Gulf last year, and Soleimani's assassination led the region to the brink of war.

Soleimani's message that he was destined to deliver when he arrived in Baghdad on January 3, the day he was killed, established Tehran's position on "combating terrorism and achieving peace and security in the region," Masjedi said.

Last month, a senior Saudi official said he was not aware of any message carried by Soleimani for mediation efforts between Riyadh and Tehran.

& # 39; Dismantle & # 39; US bases

The murder of Soleimani struck Iran's regional strategy. Soleimani was the mastermind behind Iran's control, through proxy militia forces and political alliances, over a corridor of territory that extends from Tehran through Iraq to the Mediterranean through Syria and Lebanon.

Washington says it is determined to counter Iran's influence in the region and has imposed economic sanctions on the oil sector of the Islamic Republic and attacked its paramilitary forces.

After the death of Soleimani with the main Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iran launched at least 15 missiles in two bases that house US forces in Iraq, causing traumatic brain injuries to 50 members of the US service but without deaths.

Masjedi said the attack on Ain al-Assad's extensive base was in response to Washington using "bases in the region … and chose Iraqi territory,quot; to kill Soleimani, a suggestion that the drone attack was launched from Ain al-Assad

He said Iran would respond severely to any future attack by the United States.

"If we wanted to put a limit on such events that are developing again, the United States must stop intervening in the affairs of the region and must dismantle its bases that are used to carry out such terrorist behaviors," said Masjedi.

On the other hand, he also welcomed the appointment last week of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, who is accepted by Iraqi political groups backed by Iran, but rejected by protesters who have organized months of demonstrations against the establishment.