Iran Urges Japan to Release Funds Trapped by U.S. Sanctions

(Bloomberg) — Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told Japan it was “unjustified” in preventing the Islamic Republic from accessing millions of dollars worth of funds frozen by U.S. sanctions, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

In a meeting with Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tehran on Sunday, Raisi said Iran was willing to negotiate on the matter but didn’t see what could justify Tokyo’s inability to release the money.

Iran has been in talks with Japan, Iraq and South Korea over the past year about its inability to access some $7 billion of payments for energy exports that are blocked because the sanctions prevent bank transfers to Iran.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com