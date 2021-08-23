Iran to lift Bitcoin mining ban in September By Cointelegraph

Iran will once again allow and crypto miners to operate in the country from the last week of September.

According to a report by Iran’s Financial Tribune, Tavanir, the country’s power generation organization, made the decision known earlier in August.