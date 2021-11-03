Iran state TV says Iran thwarted U.S. attempt to ‘steal’ oil in Sea of Oman By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian state TV said on Wednesday Iran had foiled an attempt by the United States to “steal” oil in the Sea of Oman.
Iran’s Mehr news agency said this relates to a confrontation between speedboats of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and an American ship which left the scene. It said footage would be aired soon. Neither state TV nor Mehr said when the incident had taken place, but Mehr described it as “recent”.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.