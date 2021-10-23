Iran Says It Needs $11 Billion to Develop Southwest Oil Fields

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Iran says it needs billions of dollars in investments to boost production from oil fields it shares with Iraq along its southwestern border.

“We need around $11 billion in investment to develop the second phase of the North Azadegan and Yadavaran oil fields, as well as the South Azadegan and Yaran,” Mohsen Khojastehmehr, appointed in September as the new head of the National Iranian Oil Co., said in a statement on the company’s website.

The financing, should it come through, would help add more than 1 million barrels of oil per day to Iranian crude output from its shared fields with the neighboring Iraq, Khojastehmehr said without elaborating.