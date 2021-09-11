Iran Invites IAEA Chief for Talks This Weekend, Reuters Reports

Article content

By Alexey Anishchuk and Arsalan Shahla

The UN nuclear watchdog’s top official Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran for talks this weekend, Reuters reported.

Iran invited Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, ahead of a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors next week, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter who it didn’t identify.

At the meeting, the Vienna-based agency will decide whether to censure Iran for significantly ramping up its nuclear activities over the past year.

Grossi was due to arrive early on Sunday to meet the new head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, who replaced Ali Akbar Salehi in late August.

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi warned the UN watchdog against “confrontation” earlier this month.

