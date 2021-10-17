Iran-EU Brussels Meeting on Nuclear Deal to Start Thursday

Article content

By Arsalan Shahla

(Bloomberg) —

Iranian and European Union diplomats will meet on Thursday in Brussels to discuss how to break a monthslong deadlock with the U.S. over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gave the date at a parliamentary briefing on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing lawmaker Ahmad Alirezabeygi, who didn’t give any further details. The meeting in the Belgian capital follows a visit by top EU envoy Enrique Mora to Tehran on Thursday.