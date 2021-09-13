Iran cuts Oct crude prices to Asia – source

Article content

SINGAPORE — Iran has set the official

selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian

buyers at $1.45 above the Oman/Dubai average for October, down

$1.20 from the previous month, an industry source with direct

knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The table below shows the October crude prices to Asia, as

differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S.

dollars.

GRADE SEPT AUGUST CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT 1.45 2.65 -1.20

IRANIAN HEAVY 0.65 1.55 -0.90

FOROZAN 0.65 1.60 -0.95

SOROUSH -3.20 -2.25 -0.95

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Toby Chopra)