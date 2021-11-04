Iran Blockchain Association head calls for special council on crypto laws By Cointelegraph

According to Iran’s main blockchain organization, authorities have been remiss in their enforcement of cryptocurrency laws. The association is concerned about the government’s inactivity, offering its help to regulators that it feels are inadequately prepared to handle such a challenging task.
Abbas Ashtiani, head of the Iran Blockchain Association (IBA), said that Iranian regulators such as the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are unable to regulate digital assets. The IBA has requested for the establishment of an “independent counsel” to assume responsibility, according to a report by the Financial Tribune.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.