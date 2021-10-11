iPreFlight Genesis™ Pro Significantly Extends APG’s Industry-leading Performance Solutions by Adding Proven and Fully Integrated International Flight Planning and Management Workflow for Dispatchers and Flight Crews

LAS VEGAS — NBAA-BACE – Aircraft Performance Group (APG) announces iPreFlight Genesis™ Pro, a new solution that seamlessly coordinates between aircraft dispatchers and flight crews, enabling optimized global flight planning with integrated enroute, take-off, and landing performance. iPreFlight Genesis Pro is the culmination of APG’s proven track record of 20+ years of providing trusted runway performance for over 350 aircraft profiles and over 9,000 monitored airports combined with RocketRoute’s global routing and filing capabilities and Seattle Avionics’ global ChartData. APG, RocketRoute, and Seattle Avionics all recently joined forces under the AFV Partners LLC umbrella.

Article content

iPreFlight Genesis Pro provides optimized and fully integrated tools for both dispatchers and flight crews. Dispatchers have access to a comprehensive and flexible web-based application for global routing, runway performance, weight and balance, and flight plan calculation and filing. Flight crews can use the iPad application to review and modify trip plans at any point during the mission, verify runway performance calculations, and check weight and balance parameters. Routes and flight plans are fully synchronized between the web and iPad applications enabling seamless bi-directional collaboration between pilots and dispatchers, eliminating inefficient phone calls, significantly decreasing operational change reaction times, and improving communication accuracy.

“Flight preparation boils down to one important question: What is the most safe, compliant, efficient, and timely manner to get to my destination based on optimized routing considering my aircraft’s performance capabilities?” said Shawn Mechelke, president of the Aviation Group at AFV Partners. “APG’s runway performance system is the industry leader in business aviation. Now, with global route optimization and flight plan filing from RocketRoute and global charts from Seattle Avionics, iPreFlight Genesis Pro brings together the many data, calculations, and performance considerations into a seamless interface that is powerful, easy to use, and integrated in both mobile and web applications – no matter where in the world a mission takes you.”

“iPreFlight Genesis Pro uniquely combines the assets and IP of all three companies within our Aviation Group to optimize the flight route based on multiple parameters such as type of aircraft, load factor, weather conditions, and many more data points to deliver a high return on investment solution with a meaningful sustainability impact due to an optimized fuel burn profile for our customers,” said Tony Aquila, founder, chairman, and CEO of AFV Partners. “This solution is the first of many that will leverage the people, technology, and data across APG, RocketRoute, and Seattle Avionics to create new products that will have a lasting positive impact on aviation and the environment.”

KEY BENEFITS