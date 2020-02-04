Iowa fires initial weapon for Democrats in race for US presidency | News

The Americans began the first vote of the 2020 presidential race when the state of the Midwest of Iowa began its fighting, the first step closely followed to decide which Democrat will face incumbent Donald Trump in the November elections.

The two favorites, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden face a key test in the sparsely populated state, with a handful of others seeking to leave their mark to boost their campaigns.

The Iowa vote is a critical early look at the viability of the 11 Democratic candidates who are still in the race, even though only 41 Iowa delegates are at stake, a fraction of the 1,991 needed to secure the party's nomination in July.

The Iowa Democrats showed up at almost 1,700 caucus sites: schools, libraries, churches, mosques, and meeting rooms with Sanders and Biden at the head of the state, followed by the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, and the Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also on the left of the party.

But polls have fluctuated and the peculiar Iowa caucus system, where voting is not by secret ballot but by a candidate's public statement, makes the night difficult to predict.

Luke Elzinga, a Sanders volunteer, appeared early at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, which became a meeting place.

"I think it really inspires many young people, many disgruntled voters who otherwise might not appear," Elzinga, 28, told the AFP news agency shortly before the meeting began.

"And I think he is the best candidate to beat Trump."

Three candidates, Sanders, Warren and Amy Klobuchar, have faced the unprecedented scenario of spending much of the last two weeks tied to Washington for Trump's political trial instead of following the campaign in Iowa.

Although the candidates sought to make impressions of the 11th hour on undecided voters, the senators were required to return to Washington for the final arguments of the trial on Monday.

Defeat Trump

In a vote scheduled for Wednesday, it is almost certain that Trump will be acquitted by the upper house led by Republicans on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

For Democrats, second-level candidates Klobuchar and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang seek to exceed expectations and leverage momentum for the next competition in New Hampshire on February 11.

On Monday morning, Biden, who still leads the national polls, took pizza to a local office at a mall near Des Moines to thank the volunteers.

"I feel good today," he said.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has been crossing Iowa to gain support for his campaign (Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

Like many candidates, Biden spent the weekend crossing Iowa in a final effort to convince undecided voters that he is in the best position to achieve the number one goal of the Democrats: defeat Trump.

The president has not crossed his arms. On Sunday, he called Biden "Sleepy Joe,quot; and described Sanders as "a communist," anticipating a probable line of attack if Sanders won the nomination.

Unlike the secret ballot, caucus attendees publicly declare their presidential election by joining other supporters of a candidate.

Candidates who reach 15 percent support win delegates for the nomination race, while supporters of candidates who fall short can transfer their loyalty to others.

Participation is critical, and candidates and their representatives will seek to persuade voters on issues that include medical care, taxes and the elimination of corruption in Washington.

A key candidate who has chosen not to compete in Iowa is billionaire entrepreneur Michael Bloomberg, who entered the race in November but ranked fourth in the RealClearPolitics national survey average.

The former mayor of New York, who has spent more than $ 300 million on advertising, according to Advertising Analytics, focuses on conducting a national campaign with particular emphasis on the states that vote on "Super Tuesday,quot; on March 3.