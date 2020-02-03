Iowa Caucus: "What Democrat can beat Trump,quot; tops the minds of voters | USA news

Ames, Iowa – The people of Iowa from across the US state. UU. They will meet in churches, mosques, community centers, homes and other places on Monday night to meet with Democratic presidential candidates.

Monday's assemblies will boost the 2020 presidential elections at full speed, and the rest of the US states and territories. UU. They will continue with their own primaries or assemblies in the next five months.

"Every time I think I've made a decision, something pushes me in the other direction," Kevin Caballin said in a recent campaign for Senator Amy Klobuchar in Ames, Iowa.

Caballin said he has seen more than two dozen of the original Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates in approximately 120 campaign events in this election cycle.

The election comes at a time of deep divisions within the United States, in the middle of a political trial and a divisive rhetoric from the White House and the Capitol.

While Caballin said he likes Klobuchar, he is worried about his lack of name recognition.

He is not the only undecided leader in the room. Many people at the event late last month said they will make a decision the night before or the day of the meeting.

A CBS News poll, published on Sunday, suggested that Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden were side by side at 25 percent each.

Democratic presidential candidate of the United States, Senator Bernie Sanders, speaks with his supporters in a campaign office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Mike Segar / Reuters)

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg was in third place with 21 percent, and Senator Elizabeth Warren was in fourth place with 16 percent. Klobuchar was 5 percent.

All other candidates: Senator Michael Bennet, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, billionaire Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang, surveyed at less than 5 percent. The margin of error of the survey was about three points.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa (Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

The publication of the results of what has been called the "most influential survey,quot; before the Iowa meetings – from the Registry of Des Moines, CNN and Mediacom – was canceled at the last minute after the candidates were left out. of the different interview questions.

"The polls are only good the day pollsters are in the field," said Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University.

Electability

The most important thing for many caucus attendees in Iowa were issues such as medical care, education and climate change, as well as the election of each candidate over President Donald Trump.

"What eclipses everything is that people in Iowa and across the country are different," said Dianne Bystrom, emerging director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University. "But then, if you ask, who is the best able of beating Donald Trump, it seems that it is always Biden. I see that Democrats are much more cautious this year. "

For Caballin, he said he likes everything Warren and Sanders have said, but he is worried that they can't gather broad support.

"I don't know if they are going to scare the moderate and disillusioned Republicans who don't like Trump and are just saying,quot; Give us someone for whom we can vote ", said Caballin.

Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and her husband Chasten Buttigieg attend a campaign event in Boone, Iowa (Eric Thayer / Reuters)

Goldford, who is also co-author of a book on the history of the committees, said he sees greater urgency among Democrats to replace Trump than in the 2004 elections against incumbent George W. Bush.

"Democrats across the country, as well as here in Iowa, are in the middle of a discussion about who is better positioned to defeat a president in office. A progressive, like Sanders or Warren, or a more centrist liberal, like Biden, Buttigieg or Klobuchar, "Goldford said. "What will you win? Head or heart?"

Huge influence?

The Midwestern state has served as a launching pad for both Republicans and Democrats since the 1970s, when little-known Jimmy Carter campaigned in the state, was well placed and became president. It has taken most candidates to spend a huge amount of time in the state.

In recent years, the state has received increasing criticism for its enormous influence, because its population does not reflect the diversity of the United States. The process has also been criticized for being less inclusive as primary, since it does not allow the participation of people who work during those hours or out of state. This year, some satellite locations in the United States, and internationally, will attempt to mitigate some of those criticisms.

"In summary, Iowa's number one position is really a matter of historical accident. No one said anywhere: & # 39; Gee, here is a list of criteria that should determine which states should go first in a process of sequential nomination, and look, Iowa It turns out to fit those criteria better than any other state & # 39; "said Goldford.

The 2020 US presidential Democratic candidate UU. And US Senator Elizabeth Warren reacts to the crowd after speaking at a town hall campaign meeting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Even so, election observers have continued to closely monitor the results of the Iowa caucuses, with high expectations that whoever does well in Iowa will do well overall.

Candidates have also been zigzagging throughout the state to campaign. The four candidates who are also senators have been flying back and forth between Iowa and Washington, DC, during Trump's political trial, which requires mandatory participation.

Bystrom said observers generally look at the top three candidates in the Iowa caucus, but this year, there could be "four tickets,quot; outside of Iowa. Those tickets will get the national ranking of the candidates and the ability to raise funds, as well as reduce the field

Over the years, the results have been mixed. While Hillary Clinton surpassed the field of Democratic candidates in 2016, for example, her husband, Bill, took a sad fourth place in 1992, but then won the presidency.

To complicate these results even more is that, in addition to some candidates who simply stay out of the Iowa contest, caucus assistants, unlike primary voters, go through more than one round of counting, participating in what Bystrom calls "caucus math,quot;. If, in any venue, a candidate does not reach a viability threshold of at least 15 percent, his supporters must choose a second-choice candidate for the subsequent round.

"(In the past), candidates have used it to eliminate some of the delegates they don't need and send them to other camps, basically to weaken the other strong candidates. This year, you can't do that," Bystrom said, explaining that supporters of viable camps will not be able to change camp in the second round of counting.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to the US UU., Senator Amy Klobuchar, speaks during a town hall in Waterloo, Iowa (Brenna Norman / Reuters)

Even with all the warnings, both Bystrom and Goldford will continue to look to see what the groups produce. For the professor at Drake University, he said he will analyze how large the participation is, both in absolute numbers and also among voters under 45. He is also curious to see how well each candidate does against the same "opponent,quot; in each election.

"(His) name is,quot; expected. "Did you do better than expected or worse than expected?" Goldford said.