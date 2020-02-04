Iowa caucus results delayed due to & # 39; quality controls & # 39; | USA news

West Des Moines, Iowa – The results of the Iowa assemblies, the first voting contest of the US presidential election season. UU. 2020, they have been delayed "due to quality controls," the Iowa Democratic Party said Monday.

"Integrity experienced a delay in results due to quality controls and the fact that (the Iowa Democratic Party) is reporting three datasets for the first time," the party said in a statement sent via email, and He added that there was simply "a reporting problem,quot; and there was no "hacking or intrusion,quot; with the application that the seals were using to report results. It is not clear when the official results will be announced.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML256566fc65457825a948915b7550d2fc11% %MINIFYHTML256566fc65457825a948915b7550d2fc12%

While Iowans looked forward to the results, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, appeared in their respective field headquarters to reassure their support.

Without the results of almost 1,700 enclosures In the whole state, it's still anyone's game. Surveys conducted at Monday night meetings showed Sanders and Biden leading a field of candidates still crowded, followed by Klobuchar, Warren and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg.

Iowa, a midwestern state, starts the presidential nomination contest every four years. In 2016, 171,000 people from the two million registered voters attended an assembly. The leadership and campaigns of the state Democratic party expect much higher numbers this time, especially because the nation is deeply divided according to the lines of the party and the views of the current president. Republicans also held assemblies throughout the state, but Trump was declared the winner early in the evening.

In a first year of this year, gross numbers of all venues will be published for both rounds of caucusing, as well as a final overall ranking of all Iowa residents. That means the public will be able to see exactly how less popular candidates did in all fields. In the past, only the final numbers were published. That change seems to have contributed to the delay of the results on Monday night.

Newly naturalized citizen navigates caucus & # 39; exciting & # 39;

The delay was a sobering moment for what had been an electric night for the people of Iowa at different caucus sites.

Moneer Alazzawi participates in his first Iowa caucus (Teresa Krug / Al Jazeera)

Residents of precinct 118 in West Des Moines began their caucus with cheers while supporters of several of the US Democratic presidential candidates gave one-minute speeches.

For 15 minutes, caucus attendees moved around the room, grouping under the signs of their first-choice candidates, including a woman who remained committed to the caucus for Cory Booker, who left the race last month.

"I just love Cory," said Kathy Ferguson, who rejected requests to join the campaigns of other candidates struggling to meet the viable minimum of 15 percent.

According to the leader of the venue, there is no official list of candidates, so you can vote any name.

For Moneer Alazzawi, who became a US citizen at the end of last year, everything was exciting.

"This is really great. I've never done it before, not even in Iraq. When we used to vote, we never met," Alazzawi told Al Jazeera.

Moneer Alazzaw (far right), caucus for Bernie Sanders (Teresa Krug / Al Jazeera)

When the time was called, the results showed feasibility for Warren, Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Sanders, whom Alazzawi decided to join. Neither Biden nor businessman Yang, who were fifth and sixth, reached the viable threshold.

Another 15-minute round was called and supporters of other campaigns once again connected with the crowd, trying to convince the few supporters of Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Bennett to join their group. In the end, Yang's group dissolved after enduring until the last minute. Biden's group, with the help of former Iowa governor Chet Culver, was able to attract enough supporters from other non-viable camps to achieve a fourth place victory and reach the viable threshold. Sanders reached the top as the clear winner.

While political observers generally look at the three main candidates that emerge from the Iowa caucuses, many say there may be four candidates who perform extremely well.