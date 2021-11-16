IoTeX ‘MachineFi’ rebrand backs 200%+ rally to a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
26

In the past 30 years, the growth of the internet and digital technology has transformed the way the world operates and now artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to shift the balance of power away from physical labor and more toward a future filled with automation and smart technology.

IoTeX (IOTX), a blockchain-based project focused on Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the future of machine learning in the workforce, aims to design an open ecosystem that facilitates interaction between people and machines, and over the past month, the project’s IOTX token has rallied more than 200%.

IOTX/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. IOTX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro