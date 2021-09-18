IOTA (MIOTA), AVALANCHE (AVAX) Upsurges – Will Both Hit Moon Soon? By CoinQuora

- IOTA (MIOTA) and Avalanche (AVAX) have been enjoying excellent market conditions.
- The Hornet update caused the IOTA price to upsurge suddenly.
- AVAX has gained popularity due to its low fees and rush incentive system.
Data shows that IOTA (MIOTA) and Avalanche (AVAX) have been enjoying excellent market conditions. These two cryptocurrencies are considered as one of the potential altcoins as it makes many well-known firms as partners. In fact, the price of IOTA (MIOTA) and AVAX has increased by over 80% and 280% respectively in the last 30 days.
Reason for IOTA Current Price Surge
IOTA is showing a bullish trend. As per CoinMarketCap data, the IOTA price is at $1.69, at the time of writing.
