Iota Foundation to support EU blockchain initiative By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The European Commission’s blockchain initiative has selected the Iota Foundation as one of seven projects to participate in the preliminary stage of designing an EU-wide distributed ledger technology platform.

The initiative seeks to increase the efficiency and accountability of the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI), a network of nodes dedicated to facilitating the efficiency of EU-centric transactions, as well as the expansion of the region’s supply chain through the adoption of emerging technologies, all the while reducing European carbon footprint.