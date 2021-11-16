Iota Foundation to launch staging network and reward token By Cointelegraph

The Iota Foundation has announced the upcoming launch of a staging network, Shimmer, in a bid to advance through the Iota roadmap toward fully functional decentralization.
The layer-one network will act as an innovation testbed for developers and builders in the community seeking to evaluate decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) applications. This sandbox model allows applications to establish efficiency and compatibility prior to launching on the Iota mainnet, ensuring smooth deployment.
