IOST and Zodium Expands NFT and Blockchain Game Sectors By CoinQuora

- IOST teamed up with the emerging Play2Earn Project — Zodium.
- Specifically, the partnership will allow IOST to boost NFTs and blockchain gaming.
IOST teamed up with the emerging Play2Earn Project — Zodium, to boost non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain gaming growth.
Zodium has teamed up with IOST to develop practical IP businesses along with NFTs and games. According to the firm, the partnership will let Zodium embrace the ecosystem of IOST and grow globally with IOST’s infrastructure and vision.
The growth of NFTs on IOST has been a vision to see. What is more, the team …
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.