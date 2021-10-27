Ioan Gruffudd Alice Evans Affair

“[He] has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs.”

Ioan Gruffudd’s estranged wife Alice Evans is accusing him of having an affair — just hours after he went public with his new girlfriend.


The couple, who met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000, announced their separation in January shortly after Ioan returned home from filming in Australia.


In a since deleted tweet, Alice said she and the couple’s two children were blindsided by the decision and were not given a reason other than Ioan “no longer loves” her.

Now, Ioan has gone public with Australian actress Bianca Wallace — a relationship that Alice says was never mentioned to her or their daughters.

On Twitter, Alice expressed her shock over the news, writing that she believes Ioan was having an affair with Bianca while he was abroad, prior to their separation.

“So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca,” Alice wrote in a deleted post.


She later added, “For at LEAST 2 years I’ve been told ‘by him’ I’m just not interesting or lovable enough. why couldn’t he have just told me the truth..?”

@JoeGuillotin Thank you so much. Am so tired of being painted as ‘the angry one’.

for at LEAST 2 years I’ve been told ‘by him’ I’m just not interesting or lovable enough.

why couldn’t he have just told me the truth..?


Alice continued to say that the discovery was devastating and left her with suicidal thoughts.

@AnneMar17371367 Bianca Wallace seems to be the person he has been in a relationship with for three years whilst blaming our difficulties on me.

I’ve just found this out tonight .

I feel like killing myself.

(I won’t)


She also shared that the news of Ioan’s new relationship has been has been difficult on the pair’s children, who were not given warning or prepared for the reveal.

@HouseVernius Exactly the same.

I have an 8 yo girl too and they were best buds – he barely calls her now and then today he let her find out about his new love without preparing her or me at all.

Shocking


Alice added that it has been particularly hard on their eight-year-old daughter, whom was allegedly told by Ioan that he was not in a relationship — and is now suffering from panic attacks.

@bamula1 @Unicornucopia_1 He PROMISED his 8 year old, Elsie, that there was nobody else. Over and over.

This morning she found out. From INSTAGRAM!

She is devastated and apparently has been having panic attacks all morning.

If you’re cool with that then I have no more to say to you


Ioan even reportedly was set to have his daughters visit him in France where he is currently filming — but the trip may not work out, which Alice believes is because Bianca is with Ioan.

@Henryismysupes South of France.

The girls were thinking they were going to go visit him but he said it might not work out.

Now I see why. Because “Bianca’ is there.

I feel so bad for them… 😭


While Ioan has not yet commented on the situation, Alice says she just wishes he could have told her the truth and not done things in such a “cruel” way.


