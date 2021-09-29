Investors with $4 trln assets aim to tackle Asian firms on climate change goals

Article content MELBOURNE — A group of six investors with a combined $4 trillion of assets under management, including Fidelity International, said on Wednesday it aims to step up engagement with big Asian companies like banks and energy producers to ensure they have a road map to meet climate change targets. Initial engagement will focus on carbon risk and coal at banks and coal-exposed power companies, the group of investors, facilitated by Singapore-based advisor Asia Research & Engagement (ARE), said in a statement.

The move comes as investors become more active in the field of environmental, social and corporate (ESG) governance, helping to shape firms' climate commitments to better manage that risk for their clients. ESG-related steps they have taken include backing activist shareholder resolutions and voting on board members and remuneration. At Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)'s annual shareholder meeting in May, nearly a third of shareholders backed a resolution filed by an activist group, but rejected by the board, that wants the company to set short- and medium-term targets to cut absolute emissions. The six investors include BMO Global Asset Management EMEA, Fidelity International, Dutch pension fund PGGM, Britain-based Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF), Aviva Investors and Legal & General Investment Management.