Investors shouldn’t believe everything, especially if it conforms to their beliefs

Article content As I near 50 years old, I’ve really begun to reflect on how I got here and what lies ahead. Even more so, this mid-life, self-exploration has led me to question my own thought patterns, how they’ve been influenced, and in what ways they drive my decision-making process, both as a person and an investor/portfolio manager.

Article content Being the analyst that I am, I recently found some help in the book Kosmic Consciousness, in which Ken Wilber outlines the hierarchial structures we go through in life and how society in general has evolved into different levels of thinking that have a tremendous influence over how we interact with one another. Interestingly, all except those with an integral approach view their way of thinking as the correct way, so the overwhelming majority of us continue to be quite dualistic — I’m right and you’re wrong — in nature. For example, the postmodernists believe in equality, but completely dismiss the role of obvious growth hierarchy structures, while traditionalists may focus entirely on the differences between one another, and that results in exclusion. Postmodernists at times criticize certain aspects of capitalism, while traditionalists (in the United States) oppose social safety nets such as universal health care.

Article content More recently, the postmodernists all-or-nothing approach to climate change calls for an immediate end to oil and gas development, while traditionalists dismiss the importance of moving to net zero. As a result, you get situations such as Europe having to rely on Russian natural gas and expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG,) thereby putting the continent that much further away from reaching its self-sufficient clean-energy targets. Closer to home, Alberta has an economy that is still heavily reliant on oil and gas development even though the environment is clearly shifting towards alternatives. Wilber argues these kinds of developments lead to further polarization and often political virtue signalling, which ignores important initiatives that could have a real impact on dealing with issues such as climate change.

Article content Integral thinking gets around this, but that means we need to be brave enough to want to understand where our own viewpoint is coming from and start questioning where we might be wrong and where others might be right. Few may want to undertake such an approach, especially if they’ve allowed their affiliations to form the core of their belief system so that whenever questioned, it is viewed as a direct personal attack on their identity. The same process can also have a tremendous influence over how people invest. For example, there are the perma-bears out there constantly searching for the next financial collapse or those who are virtue signalling environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) themes or anti-oil narratives to support going all-in on cleantech investments such as EVs. There are also those with cryptocurrency laser eyes calling out everyone who disagrees as “staying poor.”

Article content Taking an integral approach when managing portfolios has been very useful in avoiding such group think and has led to improved performance. In particular, it really helps to shift one’s mindset to one of becoming “a witness” rather than becoming “the things I am witnessing.” The more you let go of identifications, the less chance your emotions will bleed into the investment decision-making process, thereby greatly reducing the number of errors you’ll make. Put into investing practice, you essentially begin by renting a small position in the best ideas and if they work, you shift to becoming a longer-term owner via a larger position. If they don’t and you realize that you may be wrong, you can quickly move on and rent another new idea.

Article content David Rosenberg: Canada’s debt binge is not good for the economy’s future or the loonie Investors should be keeping a close eye on these three things as storm clouds gather Five reasons why running a portfolio is like running a marathon In today’s environment of low interest rates, inflation worries, central bank tapering and stretched valuations, we’ve recently gone from renting a smaller position in a number of new sectors including energy, agriculture, gold and value stocks to owning them by going overweight. That said, we continue to hold our core longer-term positions in the tech-heavy S&P 500, but we have been trimming back on large gains and reallocating to some of the aforementioned segments. We’ve also shifted from owning longer-dated bonds towards shorter ones, complemented by a shift from renting a small toehold in structured notes to currently overweighting them.

This tactical, emotion-free integral approach has been key to maximizing the upside capture while minimizing the downside participation compared to the broader market. If this sounds appealing, a great first step is to review your information sources and see how much of it is contrary to your thoughts and beliefs. While uncomfortable at first, with practice, it's something I have found quite liberating, especially as I come to grips with entering the second half of my life. Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc, operating as TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd., a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax, estate and wealth planning.

