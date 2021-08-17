Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — European investors raised their cash holdings to the highest in a year, while an overwhelming majority expect only single-digit upside to equities as Europe’s economic outlook cools, a survey by investment bank BofA Securities showed on Tuesday. Less than half of respondents in the bank’s monthly fund manager survey expect the European economy to further improve over the next 12 months, marking the lowest proportion since last June and a steep drop from July. Cooling growth expectations are mainly due to COVID concerns, with 19% of investors citing the Delta variant as the biggest tail risk to the European economy, closely behind inflation risks and worries about a so-called “taper tantrum” as central banks phase out emergency stimulus measures.