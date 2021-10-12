Investors eye Airbus Q4 after flat September jet deliveries

Article content

Airbus jetliner deliveries were flat in September, compared with the previous month, heralding another end-year sprint to allow the European planemaker to reach its overall 2021 target.

Airbus delivered 40 aircraft last month to bring the total so far this year to 424 aircraft, up 24% from the same point a year ago, which was heavily marked by the COVID-19 crisis, but down 25% from the nine-month mark in 2019.

The world’s largest planemaker is targeting 600 deliveries for the whole of 2021. Deliveries are typically skewed towards the final quarter of the year.