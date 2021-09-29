Investors are gobbling up multiple homes in Canada’s hot housing market

Rising home prices, falling mortgage rates have boosted people’s ability to borrow against one property to buy a new one

The people piling into Canada’s red-hot housing market fastest already own a home — or in some cases three or four.

In the 12 months through June, the number of people adding a fourth mortgage or more surged 7.7 per cent, more than doubling the increase for first-time borrowers, according to data from consumer credit reporting firm Equifax Canada Inc.

Canada’s housing market has been about as hot as any in the world. And while people with more than one home loan account for only about 16 per cent of the mortgage market, purchases by those borrowers have accelerated quickly. That’s because rising home prices and falling mortgage rates have boosted their ability to borrow against one property to buy a new one.

“There is a population that is taking advantage of the current housing market situation to use it as an investment for their retirement instead of traditional routes,” said Rebecca Oakes, assistant vice president of advanced analytics at Equifax. “There is a definite growth in terms of people with multiple mortgages.”