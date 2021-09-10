Investment firm P10 readies New York listing -sources

Article content

P10 Holdings Inc is planning a listing in New York, the latest alternative asset manager to do so amid a rally in the stocks of such investment firms, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

P10 shares already trade on an over-the-counter trading platform of OTC Markets Group Inc, assigning it a market value of about $740 million. P10 wants to list on the New York Stock Exchange to boost its profile and allow major funds to invest in it, the sources said.

P10 could announce the listing plans later this month, according to the sources. It is seeking to raise capital in the listing, which is expected to take place in October, the sources said. It will aim for a valuation of more than $1 billion, the sources added.