Investment bank touts bankrupt oil refinery restart with ‘minimal’ investment -document

Article content The idled Limetree Bay oil refinery could resume operations with “minimal capital” and could “easily” be transformed to produce biofuels, the investment banker hired to attract investors said in a marketing document. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, refinery filed for bankruptcy in July after investors poured $4.1 billion into an unsuccessful revival of the aging facility. U.S. regulators halted processing after residents complained of foul odors, oil that was sprayed on nearby homes and contaminated drinking water supplies.

Article content Jefferies Financial Group Inc, which was hired to find a buyer, said in its marketing pitch that “zero facility investment” is required for a restart. It also said the refinery had been fully operational since January 2021 and has “strong government support” at territorial and municipal levels. It made no mention of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency order shutting down the plant or requirements to install air monitoring systems before a restart. U.S. prosecutors also are investigating potential criminal violations of the Clean Air Act, a Limetree attorney said during a bankruptcy hearing in early August. Jefferies did not respond to a request for comment. In a radio interview on the local national public radio affiliate in mid-August, Limetree Chief Executive Officer Jeff Rinker said that apart from one unit – the coker – that caused the rotten egg odors and spray, the facility was fully operational prior to the shutdown.