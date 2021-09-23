InvestaX Gets Closer to Tokenizing the World with MAS Fintech Sandbox

SINGAPORE — InvestaX (IC SG Pte Ltd) launches exchange in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sandbox, providing key infrastructure for bringing liquidity to digital securities.

InvestaX is a Singapore-headquartered, MAS-licensed* online investment and trading platform for Digital Securities (DSO) and Security Tokens (STO) of global private markets deals, focusing on exciting growth industries including crypto, gaming, blockchain, digital assets, venture, private equity and real estate.

InvestaX, announces entry in the sandbox for its exchange, and now provides a one-stop shop solution for the issuance and trading of digital securities, for global products and global investors.

Targeting the $8T USD tokenization of the private markets, InvestaX is built with open infrastructure for scalability and interoperability, and is fully integrated with leading public blockchain protocols including Ethereum, Tezos, Hedera Hashgraph, and Algorand and more protocol integrations in the pipeline.

InvestaX believes in the tokenization of all assets making digital securities of private companies or real estate funds, as an example, more valuable, as investors are able to lend, borrow, trade and use their digital securities as assets and collateral, the same way decentralized finance is making cryptocurrencies more usable and valuable for cryptocurrencies.

In a world where centralized and decentralized finance are converging at a rapid pace, InvestaX provides technical and compliant on/off ramps for the digitization of equity, debt or fund, along with a full suite of services for the lifecycle management of any digital security. InvestaX is also working with DeFi platforms like IX Swap to bring new liquidity solutions to the digital securities marketplace, which is essential to fuel the growth in trading volumes as the industry expands.

“Cryptocurrencies (digital currencies) and security tokens (digital securities) belong together. They are both native digital assets interacting instantaneously on immutable ledgers, creating speed and efficiency as well as trust and transparency never seen before in investment transactions. This connectivity is ushering in the next wave of innovation and expansion of the digital assets industry as well as new innovative investment products never seen before,” said Julian Kwan, CEO of InvestaX.

InvestaX also runs the only IBF accreditation course on Blockchain and Capital Markets,

Please contact the team at support@investaX.io for all enquiries

Contacts

Julian Kwan

support@investaX.io

