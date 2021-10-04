Invesco’s Hooper Sees Value in Canada Munis as Finances Improve

Article content (Bloomberg) — The bonds of Canada’s largest cities look attractive as the Covid-19 crisis eases and as provincial and federal programs make up for financial shortfalls, according to Invesco Ltd.’s Avi Hooper. Cities such as Toronto suffered a fiscal blow after the pandemic forced them to lock down, crimping revenue from local sources such as transit and parking. But federal and provincial governments stepped in with billions in aid, strengthening the “implicit guarantee” on Canadian municipal debt, said Hooper, a senior portfolio manager with the Atlanta-based firm.

Article content “We still believe this federal credit support is undervalued by the market,” said Hooper, who helps manage corporate and government debt, including the firm’s largest Canadian bond fund. Canadian cities have virtually no default risk, yet the bonds still have “meaningfully higher yields” than federal government debt, he said in an emailed response to questions. One example was Toronto’s new 30-year issue, Hooper said, which was sold in April at a spread of 103.5 basis points to comparable federal bonds and now trades at a spread of about 95 points, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Canadian cities tend to have strong credit ratings because agencies believe higher levels of government would never let them default. There are also legal limits on their borrowing. To help cities get through the crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government pledged billions for transit and other local needs as part of a C$19 billion ($15 billion) “safe restart” agreement with provinces last year.