Invesco in talks to merge with State Street’s asset-management business – WSJ

Investment management firm Invesco Ltd is in talks to merge with State Street Corp’s asset-management business, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/invesco-in-talks-to-merge-with-state-streets-asset-management-business-11631829425?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

State Street’s asset-management unit manages nearly $4 trillion in assets, as of June 30.

Invesco declined to comment, while State Street did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)