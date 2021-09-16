Invesco in talks to merge with State Street’s asset-management business -WSJ

Article content

Investment management firm Invesco Ltd is in talks to merge with State Street Corp’s asset-management business, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/invesco-in-talks-to-merge-with-state-streets-asset-management-business-11631829425?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal is not imminent, and the discussions might not result in an agreement, the WSJ reported.

It isn’t clear what the terms of a potential deal would look like, but it would be one of the industry’s biggest in recent memory, given State Street’s asset-management unit manages nearly $4 trillion in assets, according to the report.

Invesco declined to comment, while State Street did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Invesco, which has $1.5 trillion in assets under management, rose 6.5% in extended trade, while State Street was up 2%. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)