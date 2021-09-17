Invesco, Canadian National Railway Rise Premarket; Manchester United Falls By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

By Peter Nurse 

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, September 17th. Please refresh for updates.

  • Invesco (NYSE:) stock rose 5.1% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the money manager is in talks to merge with State Street’s asset-management business.

  • Boeing (NYSE:) stock fell 0.2% following a report that one of its pilots is likely to face criminal charges for allegedly misleading regulators over the safety of the 737 MAX.

  • Canadian National Railway (TSX:) stock rose 1% following the news that the company will resume over $800,000 of share repurchases by the end of January next year after missing out on the acquisition of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:).

  • Take-Two (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.4% after BMO downgraded the video game publisher to ‘market perform’ from ‘outperform’ after it delayed the release of the updated “Grand Theft Auto” game. 

  • Lucid Group (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.6%, continuing Thursday’s similar sized gains as official recognition of its electric vehicles’ capabilities encouraged investors to switch into the stock.

  • Manchester United (NYSE:) stock fell 1.8% after the English soccer club reported a wider full-year loss after a season marred by pandemic-induced lockdowns and empty stadiums.

  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.7% following the energy producer announcing an accelerated capital return plan and approving a $2 billion stock buyback.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR