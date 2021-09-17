Invesco, Canadian National Railway Rise Premarket; Manchester United Falls By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, September 17th. Please refresh for updates.
Invesco (NYSE:) stock rose 5.1% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the money manager is in talks to merge with State Street’s asset-management business.
Boeing (NYSE:) stock fell 0.2% following a report that one of its pilots is likely to face criminal charges for allegedly misleading regulators over the safety of the 737 MAX.
Canadian National Railway (TSX:) stock rose 1% following the news that the company will resume over $800,000 of share repurchases by the end of January next year after missing out on the acquisition of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:).
Take-Two (NASDAQ:) stock fell 1.4% after BMO downgraded the video game publisher to ‘market perform’ from ‘outperform’ after it delayed the release of the updated “Grand Theft Auto” game.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.6%, continuing Thursday’s similar sized gains as official recognition of its electric vehicles’ capabilities encouraged investors to switch into the stock.
Manchester United (NYSE:) stock fell 1.8% after the English soccer club reported a wider full-year loss after a season marred by pandemic-induced lockdowns and empty stadiums.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.7% following the energy producer announcing an accelerated capital return plan and approving a $2 billion stock buyback.
