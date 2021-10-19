Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Intuitive Surgical announced earnings per share of $1.19 on revenue of $1.40B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $1.39B.

Intuitive Surgical shares are up 23% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.14% from its 52 week high of $362.34 set on September 8. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 20.36% from the start of the year.

Intuitive Surgical follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Intuitive Surgical’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.6 on revenue of $23.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.36 on revenue of $23.66B.

Koninklijke Philips ADR had missed expectations on Monday with third quarter EPS of $0.4641 on revenue of $4.82B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.4775 on revenue of $4.87B.

