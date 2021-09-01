Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for over $10 billion

(Reuters) – Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:), the developer of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, is in talks to buy email marketing company Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/2WzePRH late Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through, the report said, adding that another buyer could also emerge for Mailchimp.

If talks are successful, it would be the largest deal to date for Intuit, according to the report.

Intuit did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment.

The Mountain View, California-based company delivered a 41% surge in its fourth-quarter revenue compared with a year-ago period.

