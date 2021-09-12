Introducing Shinobi Protocol, a Privacy-Safe, Trustless Bridge By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9
Introducing Shinobi Protocol, a Privacy-Safe, Trustless Bridge
  • Shinobi will be a part of the Secret Bridges to $ETH, #BSC, $XMR, and other crypto.
  • users can now send their coins to the Secret Network.
  • The demand for tokens with bitcoin links has led many protocols to add conversion/swap functions.

Secret #DeFi has added native Bitcoin to its digital currency portfolio with the Shinobi Protocol, which is a privacy-secured trustless bridge for $BTC.

As it becomes #Web3’s privacy and liquidity hub in October, Shinobi will join the Secret Bridges to $ETH, #BSC, $XMR, and beyond. This latest Secret Bridge unties the full ability of Bitcoin while maintaining security and privacy. Secret Bridge also allow users to engage in the Secret #DeFi ecosystem’s privacy-first model.

As a result, Bitcoin owners can now transfer their BTC to the Secret Network. They can also enjoy more privacy protections as well as other benefits such as financial returns.

What exactly is a Shinob…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR