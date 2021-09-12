Introducing Shinobi Protocol, a Privacy-Safe, Trustless Bridge By CoinQuora

Introducing Shinobi Protocol, a Privacy-Safe, Trustless Bridge



Shinobi will be a part of the Secret Bridges to $ETH, #BSC, $XMR, and other crypto.

users can now send their coins to the Secret Network.

The demand for tokens with bitcoin links has led many protocols to add conversion/swap functions.

Secret #DeFi has added native Bitcoin to its digital currency portfolio with the Shinobi Protocol, which is a privacy-secured trustless bridge for $BTC.

As it becomes #Web3’s privacy and liquidity hub in October, Shinobi will join the Secret Bridges to $ETH, #BSC, $XMR, and beyond. This latest Secret Bridge unties the full ability of Bitcoin while maintaining security and privacy. Secret Bridge also allow users to engage in the Secret #DeFi ecosystem’s privacy-first model.

As a result, Bitcoin owners can now transfer their BTC to the Secret Network. They can also enjoy more privacy protections as well as other benefits such as financial returns.

What exactly is a Shinob…

